Rochester man going to prison for drug possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cocaine possession is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Zakaria Abdi Mohamed, 21, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree controlled substance crime in June. Rochester police arrested him in September 2017 after a traffic stop where they said Mohamed was found with an ounce of cocaine, three cell phones, and $940.

He was sentenced Monday to six year and nine months in prison, with credit for 107 days already served.