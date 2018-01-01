Rochester man gets probation for public masturbation

ROCHESTER, Iowa – An accused mailbox masturbator is pleading guilty.

26-year-old Kevin Hernandez of Rochester was cited for indecent exposure/engaging in a lewd incident on January 18. Police say he was pleasuring himself by mailboxes at Hillcrest Apartments in the 1700 block of Highway 52 N, which was the second time this week they had been called about Hernandez.

Police say they could not located him the first time.

Hernandez was sentenced Friday to one year of supervised probation and a $300 fine.