Rochester man gets probation for drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs when police were investigating a shooting is not going to prison.

Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman, 24, was charged with 3rd degree and 5th degree drug possession in November 2017. Rochester police says they searched an apartment looking for electronic evidence connected to a recent shooting but found 50 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana instead.

Iman pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday to five years of probation.