ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal results in no more time behind bars for a Rochester man.
Police say they were called on June 21, 2017, about people doing drugs inside a car and found a vehicle matching the description with four people inside, along with marijuana and crack cocaine.
Jason Jacoby Hollins, 35, was charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. He’s pleaded guilty to 5th degree possession and been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
Related Content
- Probation for Rochester drug possession
- Rochester man gets probation for drug possession
- Probation for Rochester man
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man sentenced for drug possession
- Rochester man gets probation for drugs
- Man gets probation for Rochester drug bust
- Byron man gets probation for meth possession
- Guilty plea in Rochester drug possession
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to drug possession
Scroll for more content...