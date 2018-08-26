Clear

Rochester man gets probation for drug possession

Jason Hollins

Arrested in the summer of 207.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal results in no more time behind bars for a Rochester man.

Police say they were called on June 21, 2017, about people doing drugs inside a car and found a vehicle matching the description with four people inside, along with marijuana and crack cocaine.

Jason Jacoby Hollins, 35, was charged with 3rd and 5th degree drug possession. He’s pleaded guilty to 5th degree possession and been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

