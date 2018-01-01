wx_icon Mason City 18°

wx_icon Albert Lea 19°

wx_icon Austin 19°

wx_icon Charles City 19°

wx_icon Rochester 16°

Clear
Rochester shooting: Weiss charged with 2nd-degree murder Full Story

Rochester man gets jail time for stalking

Andrew Neseth

Authorities say he threatened an ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a knife is sentenced to more jail time.

Scroll for more content...

36-year-old Andrew Robert Neseth of Rochester was arrested after a standoff with authorities in Byron on September 24, 2017. Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies say he entered the home of his ex-girlfriend sometime after midnight, kicked open her locked bedroom door, and threatened her with a large folding knife.

The woman escaped and called law enforcement, who surrounded her house. Officers waited until daylight to enter and took Neseth into custody.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stalking with intent to injure and three counts of 1st degree burglary were dismissed.
Neseth has been ordered to spend one year in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 114 days already served.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events