Rochester man gets jail time for stalking

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a knife is sentenced to more jail time.

36-year-old Andrew Robert Neseth of Rochester was arrested after a standoff with authorities in Byron on September 24, 2017. Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies say he entered the home of his ex-girlfriend sometime after midnight, kicked open her locked bedroom door, and threatened her with a large folding knife.

The woman escaped and called law enforcement, who surrounded her house. Officers waited until daylight to enter and took Neseth into custody.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stalking with intent to injure and three counts of 1st degree burglary were dismissed.

Neseth has been ordered to spend one year in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 114 days already served.