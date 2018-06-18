Rochester man gets 30 years of probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two guilty pleas in two drug cases lands a Rochester man 30 years of supervised probation.

Jeremiah Duane Siewert, 36, was first arrested in February 2016 when police said he was found with 170 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

In November 2016, Siewert was again arrested after law enforcement says he was found with three ounces of meth, $1,000 in cash, ammunition, and a stun gun.

Siewert entered guilty pleas to 1st degree sale of drugs and possession of ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence. On Monday, he was ordered to serve 24 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Facility, followed by 30 years of supervised probation.

Siewert must also either perform 200 hours of community work service or pay a $2,000 fine.