Rochester man found not guilty of assault

Police said he robbed and attacked a couple.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of robbing a Rochester couple has been found not guilty.

Seth Tyler Sorenson, 24 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2017 and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery, and 3rd degree assault. Police said Sorenson had gone to the home of a husband and wife and asked them for money. When they refused, Sorenson was accused of stealing cash from the husband’s wallet, pushing down the wife, and then punching the husband multiple times.

The robbery charges were dismissed in December and Sorenson waived his right to a jury trial. A judge heard his case and acquitted Sorenson on the assault charge.

