Rochester man arrested after motorcycle hits car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drunk driving charges are pending against a motorcycle rider after a Tuesday night collision.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Hanson, 34 of Rochester, was riding his motorcycle in the 4300 block of 50th Avenue SE when he rear ended another vehicle around 10:10 pm. The driver complained of a sore neck and a headache and later went to the hospital for treatment.

A deputy found the motorcycle on the other side of the bridge but did not find the rider. The Sheriff’s Office says Hanson then called in and identified himself as the rider, saying he remembered losing control of the cycle but not hitting a car.

A deputy says Hanson failed a field sobriety test and he was arrested. After results of a urine test come back, Hanson could be charged with 4th degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.