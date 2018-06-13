Clear

Rochester man arrested after motorcycle hits car

Nicholas Hanson Nicholas Hanson

Authorities waiting for test results to come back.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Drunk driving charges are pending against a motorcycle rider after a Tuesday night collision.

Scroll for more content...

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Hanson, 34 of Rochester, was riding his motorcycle in the 4300 block of 50th Avenue SE when he rear ended another vehicle around 10:10 pm. The driver complained of a sore neck and a headache and later went to the hospital for treatment.

A deputy found the motorcycle on the other side of the bridge but did not find the rider. The Sheriff’s Office says Hanson then called in and identified himself as the rider, saying he remembered losing control of the cycle but not hitting a car.

A deputy says Hanson failed a field sobriety test and he was arrested. After results of a urine test come back, Hanson could be charged with 4th degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events