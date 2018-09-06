Rochester man admits to pornographic harassment of Colorado women

BOULDER, Colorado – A Rochester man accused of the online harassment of female students at the University of Colorado is pleading guilty.

Eric Ronald Bolduan, 43, entered guilty pleas Thursday in Colorado Federal Court to three counts of stalking and three counts of sending threats through interstate communications. Prosecutors say Bolduan would take public images of his victims, combine them with pornographic images of woman who resembled them, and post the combined images to various pornographic websites, often including the victim’s name, school, and contact information.

Investigators also say Bolduan sent emails to his victims where he claimed the online harassment would continue unless the women left school or committed suicide. He was also accused of sending other emails where he described stalking his victims and planning to torture, rape, and kill them.

Court documents say Bolduan told law enforcement he starting the online activity as a way to draw attention to the problem of “revenge porn” but quickly began to harass women out of frustration and anger about his own impotence.

Bolduan is due to be sentenced on November 29. Besides the four victims in Colorado, he is suspected of doing the same thing to more than 50 woman across the country.