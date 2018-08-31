Clear
Rochester man accused of stealing motorcycle

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:56 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing a charge after allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a garage.
Anthony Sharp, 31, of Rochester, was spotted at 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of 11th Ave. NE pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk.
An officer learned Sharp had taken it from a home and he gave authorities the name of the woman who he said owned the bike. The bike belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, police said.

Rain chances and clouds return today.
