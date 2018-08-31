Rochester man accused of stealing motorcycle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing a charge after allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a garage.
Anthony Sharp, 31, of Rochester, was spotted at 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of 11th Ave. NE pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk.
An officer learned Sharp had taken it from a home and he gave authorities the name of the woman who he said owned the bike. The bike belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, police said.
