ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend multiple times Monday night is now in custody.
Scroll for more content...
Samuel Alexander Carlson, 37, may soon face felony charges of domestic assault, domestic assault strangulation, terrorist threats, and false imprisonment, as well as a 3rd degree sexual assault.
Deputies arrested Carlson Sunday night on the 3800 block of highway 14 east after he allegedly accused his 29 year old victim of cheating on him, threatened to kill her, and assaulted her.
The woman says she waited until he fell asleep to run out of the apartment and call the police.
Related Content
- Rochester man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Assault charge dropped against Rochester man
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Iowa man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend
- Rochester man accused of beating a woman
- Man arrested after Rochester killing gets probation
- Rochester police looking for man after alleged domestic assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to burglary and assault