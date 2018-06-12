Rochester man accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend multiple times Monday night is now in custody.

Samuel Alexander Carlson, 37, may soon face felony charges of domestic assault, domestic assault strangulation, terrorist threats, and false imprisonment, as well as a 3rd degree sexual assault.

Deputies arrested Carlson Sunday night on the 3800 block of highway 14 east after he allegedly accused his 29 year old victim of cheating on him, threatened to kill her, and assaulted her.

The woman says she waited until he fell asleep to run out of the apartment and call the police.