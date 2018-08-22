Clear

Rochester mail thief gets probation

Angela Clemens

Must also pay more than $600 in restitution.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for a series of mail thefts was sentenced Wednesday.

Angela Mae Clemens, 42 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of felony mail theft. She’s been ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, pay $667.19 in restitution, and either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Authorities say Clemens stole multiple packages from mailboxes and doorsteps throughout Rochester in January and February.

Clemens did receive a stay of imposition, which means these felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors on her record if she fulfills the terms of her probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events