Rochester mail thief gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for a series of mail thefts was sentenced Wednesday.

Angela Mae Clemens, 42 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of felony mail theft. She’s been ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, pay $667.19 in restitution, and either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Authorities say Clemens stole multiple packages from mailboxes and doorsteps throughout Rochester in January and February.

Clemens did receive a stay of imposition, which means these felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors on her record if she fulfills the terms of her probation.