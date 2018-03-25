Rochester joins March for Our Lives

ROCHESTER, Minn.-

On Saturday - while March for Our Lives flooded the streets of Washington D.C., members of the Rochester community held their own march through downtown Rochester. There were over 800 marches globally.

The march is in honor of victims of school shootings and a call to lawmakers to make changes to gun legislation.

Protesters gathered at Peace Plaza at 10 a.m. They marched through downtown Rochester and ended at Mayo Park - where students and other guest speakers, such as Mayor Ardell Brede and Police Chief Roger Peterson, addressed the crowd.

The March was coordinated entirely by students - led by Century High School junior Anjali Goradia. She was inspired to begin organizing a March For Our Lives in Rochester because she related to the students at the Parkland, Florida school shooting. "We are the same people. They are just like me. It could have easily been my school where that happened and it could have been my friends that were lost that day."

Robyn Walker and her daughters Jordan and Gabrielle attended the march. Walker fears for her children and wants politicians to do something about gun control so that they can be safe. "My kids are amazing, generous, loving individuals who have a great future and the fact that someone could take that from them - that scares me every day."

Goradia is only 17, but she says that as her generation begins to turn 18, this is only the beginning of their call for legislators to make changes to end gun violence. "We believe in this movement, so we will be voting in the next midterms. We are the next generation to make this a change. It's inevitable," she states.

At the end of the march, in tents set up in Mayo Park, marchers had the chance to register to vote or write letters to lawmakers.

On April 20th, the anniversary of the Columbine shooting in Colorado, there will be another national school walk out - where students will leave class for a period of time to honor school shooting victims. On that day, Minnesotan students - including Goradia - plan to march at the Minnesota Capitol.