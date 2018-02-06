Rochester is looking for citizens' help

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The city of Rochester is looking for a new member of its Police Civil Service Commission.

The commission is made up of three citizens and is responsible for overseeing actions of the Rochester Police Department like promotions and the hiring of new officers.

Once applications are in, Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede will look interview applicants and then make recommendations to Rochester City Council. The City Council will then appoint a new member.

Applications are due February 20, 2018. The Mayor’s Office said they hope to have a new member in place by April 1st.

