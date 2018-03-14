Rochester high schools participate in national gun-control demonstrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Across the county on Wednesday, high school and college students walked out of class at 10 A.M. for seventeen minutes. The seventeen minutes are in honor of the seventeen students and staff members killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month ago. This was a part of a coordinated national effort in support of stricter gun-control regulations.

In Rochester, John Marshall High School and Century High School students participated in the walk-out. There were also community members protesting gun violence at the schools.

At the end of the seventeen minutes, students returned to class.

There are more national demonstrations planned for the near future. The March for Our Lives rally for school safety is scheduled for March 24 at the nation's capital. More school walk outs are coordinated for April 20, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.