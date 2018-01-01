Rochester gives more than a mile of Mac and Cheese

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thanks to the public, the Channel One Regional Food Bank has surpassed its goal to collect a “Mile of Mac and Cheese.”

Volunteers asked shoppers at all four Rochester Hy-Vee locations to donate Mac and Cheese on January 27 and 28. The goal was to collect 9,000 boxes but Channel One says a total of 11,052 boxes were donated.

"We are proud to be in partnership with Channel One and support their mission to feed people in need,” says Hy-Vee Community Relations Coordinator Kaitlin Anderson. “But the real recognition needs to go to the Hy-Vee customers who exceeded our expectations and donated so generously to the Mile of Mac and Cheese.”

Channel One says Mac and Cheese is one of the more frequently requested products at its Supplemental Food Shelf throughout the year.

“We are so grateful for Hy-Vee’s partnership. Each year, we are amazed by the support we receive from the community and Hy-Vee customers,” says Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt. “Thank you for helping Channel One collect well over a mile of mac and cheese. These boxes will help put a warm meal on the table during these cold winter days.”