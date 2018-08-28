Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death investigation underway in Kossuth County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Rochester gets federal grant to buy an electric bus

City officials says technology holds 'great promise.'

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $2.29 million dollar federal grant will help Rochester buy some electric public transit.

The money from the Federal Transit Administration is part of $84,450,000 announced for the purchase or lease of low- or no-emission vehicles in communities across America. Rochester will use its grant to buy at least one electric bus and a charging system. The city’s initial plan was to purchase two buses but that may need to be scaled back because this grant is not as much money as the city requested.

“Rochester is a worldwide hub of innovation,” said City Administrator Steve Rymer. “With this grant, our city transit service has an opportunity to advance the use of renewable energy and to explore cleaner and more efficient ways to move people through our growing urban core.”

“This grant award will allow us to test a new technology—all-electric transit vehicles—that holds great promise,” says Principal Transit Planner Brian Law. “With this funding we can move ahead with vehicles and fueling systems that would otherwise be quite expensive to deploy.”

Rochester should also hear in December the results of its $6.5 million BUILD Grant application. That bid included two 60-foot articulated electric buses, two 40-foot electric buses, a charging system, and an array of solar panels. The BUILD Grant would provide 80% of that cost.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEEDEEBACKTOSCHOOLLIVE

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Community Events