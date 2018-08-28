Rochester gets federal grant to buy an electric bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $2.29 million dollar federal grant will help Rochester buy some electric public transit.

The money from the Federal Transit Administration is part of $84,450,000 announced for the purchase or lease of low- or no-emission vehicles in communities across America. Rochester will use its grant to buy at least one electric bus and a charging system. The city’s initial plan was to purchase two buses but that may need to be scaled back because this grant is not as much money as the city requested.

“Rochester is a worldwide hub of innovation,” said City Administrator Steve Rymer. “With this grant, our city transit service has an opportunity to advance the use of renewable energy and to explore cleaner and more efficient ways to move people through our growing urban core.”

“This grant award will allow us to test a new technology—all-electric transit vehicles—that holds great promise,” says Principal Transit Planner Brian Law. “With this funding we can move ahead with vehicles and fueling systems that would otherwise be quite expensive to deploy.”

Rochester should also hear in December the results of its $6.5 million BUILD Grant application. That bid included two 60-foot articulated electric buses, two 40-foot electric buses, a charging system, and an array of solar panels. The BUILD Grant would provide 80% of that cost.