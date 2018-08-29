Clear

Rochester fugitive nabbed in Austin

Wanted for robbery, theft, gun, and drug charges.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A wanted Rochester man has been captured in Austin.

Juan Paulo Martinez Jr., 20, was arrested Monday after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department’s Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 3600 block of 1st Avenue SW.

Two warrants were issued from Olmsted County after Martinez failed to appear at hearings for charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, 5th degree assault, simple robbery, theft, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and 5th degree drug possession.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says Martinez was taken into custody without incident.

