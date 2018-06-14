ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Fire Department brought their 3 rescue boats into Foster Arend Pond for water rescue training.
The 3 boats all run differently. 1 is good for still water, and the other 2 work well in more swift water. The training gives them a chance to manuever each boat and lock in some muscle memory.
While operating the boats, the fire crew also sped through an agility course and practiced picking up dummies to simulate a water rescue.
As people are hanging out on the beach and riding in boats on hot days, the firefighters are ready for when summer fun turns dangerous, but they also want people to do their part to help prevent water emergencies.
"I think it's important for people, if you're in the water and not a great swimmer, to have some flotation devices. Parents should definitely be aware of their children," explains firefighter Kyle Mueller.
The firefighters are training Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They do this training at least once a year and the recruits go through the training as part of their recruit academy.
Related Content
- Rochester firefighters are ready for water emergencies
- Rochester awarded grant to improve water quality
- Rochester K-9 officers get ready for Super Bowl 52
- Rochester fire station gets new kitchen table made by firefighter
- North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
- New firefighter training
- Rochester firefighters go to new heights for a crane rescue training
- Probation for Rochester man
- #GIVINGTUESDAY comes to Rochester
- Kitchen fire in Rochester