Rochester firefighters are ready for water emergencies

The Rochester Fire Department had a 3-day water rescue training.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:05 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Fire Department brought their 3 rescue boats into Foster Arend Pond for water rescue training.

The 3 boats all run differently. 1 is good for still water, and the other 2 work well in more swift water. The training gives them a chance to manuever each boat and lock in some muscle memory.

While operating the boats, the fire crew also sped through an agility course and practiced picking up dummies to simulate a water rescue.

As people are hanging out on the beach and riding in boats on hot days, the firefighters are ready for when summer fun turns dangerous, but they also want people to do their part to help prevent water emergencies.

"I think it's important for people, if you're in the water and not a great swimmer, to have some flotation devices. Parents should definitely be aware of their children," explains firefighter Kyle Mueller.

The firefighters are training Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They do this training at least once a year and the recruits go through the training as part of their recruit academy.

