Rochester fire station gets new kitchen table made by firefighter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire Station One has a new piece of furniture with sentimental value.

It’s a kitchen table, made by firefighter Brent Graunke. It took him over 200 hours to make. The bottom is an antique fireman’s ladder that’s decades old.

Firefighters at the station said it’s more than just a table to them.

“It's something that we spend time at,” Capt. Brian Petersen said. “It's something that we spend time talking over. Not just work stuff, but we talk a lot about our families.”

The antique ladder comes from a past firefighter, Joe Guyse. He had it in his barn for years before his wife donated it to the department after he died.

“Some of that pride that we have in our own department, and he [Graunke] was able to bring it back and take a little bit of the past and bring it into the future for us,” Petersen said, “and this table's going to be here for a long time.”