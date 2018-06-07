Rochester firefighters go to new heights for a crane rescue training

Clear
Rochester's Members of Minnesota Task Force 1 geared up to practice emergency rescues on a construction crane.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Fire Department considers a crane rescue a high risk, low frequency scenario, meaning it doesn't happen often but it does, it can be dangerous.

That's why RFD's members of Minnesota Task Force 1—a specially trained group of firefighters—think it's better to be safe than sorry.

At an active downtown construction site, they practiced two different rescue scenarios: simulating helping someone having a medical emergency while on the crane, and rescuing a suspended dummy who fell from the crane. The team then helps lower the firefighter and rescued mannequin to the ground.

The gravity-defying experience also tightens crew bonds. "Any time we get to work together in a challenge situation that really pushes people, it tightens that teamwork and that relationship that you have," explains Captain Kirk Weber.

As Rochester continues to grow and more construction sites are popping up, the Rochester Fire Department is prepared to respond to any emergency, even if it means climbing up to the peak of a 300 foot tall crane.

