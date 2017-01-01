Rochester duo in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8 pm near the intersection with Highway 57 in Goodhue County. 22-year-old Khalid Abdinasir Hashi of Rochester was driving a car north, lost control and spun. Hashi crashed into the SUV driven by 74-year-old Gerald Ray Pike of Cottage Grove.

Gerald Pike and a passenger, 64-year-old Kathleen Marian Pike of Cottage Grove, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. Hashi and a passenger, 20-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Hassan of Rochester, were not hurt.

The State Patrol says all involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.