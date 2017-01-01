wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear

Rochester duo in Goodhue County crash

Tuesday night collision on Highway 52.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 9:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 9:35 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 52.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8 pm near the intersection with Highway 57 in Goodhue County. 22-year-old Khalid Abdinasir Hashi of Rochester was driving a car north, lost control and spun. Hashi crashed into the SUV driven by 74-year-old Gerald Ray Pike of Cottage Grove.

Gerald Pike and a passenger, 64-year-old Kathleen Marian Pike of Cottage Grove, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. Hashi and a passenger, 20-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Hassan of Rochester, were not hurt.

The State Patrol says all involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events