Rochester driver crashes in Goodhue County

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man was hurt Tuesday morning when he ran off the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Matthew Oliver Lust was driving north on Highway 52 in Goodhue County when he went under the Highway 60 overpass, left the highway and hit a guardrail. It happened around 9:30 am in snowy and icy conditions.

Lust suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.