Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester driver crashes in Goodhue County

Ran off the road on Highway 52.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man was hurt Tuesday morning when he ran off the road.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Matthew Oliver Lust was driving north on Highway 52 in Goodhue County when he went under the Highway 60 overpass, left the highway and hit a guardrail. It happened around 9:30 am in snowy and icy conditions.

Lust suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events