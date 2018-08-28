Rochester business expands to Byron

BYRON, Minn. - After losing it's only gorcery store earlier this year, residents in Byron seem over the moon about a new restaurant opening in town.

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Rochester is opening a second location in Byron. The initial announcement of the expansion got over 400 'likes' on Facebook. Many are excited that they'll be able to eat down the street.

"It's nice to have some extra things here so you don't have to go to Rochester," Jessica Schoenfelder, resident of Byron for almost 10 years, said.

Schoenfelder said she's seen the town's population grow, but she'd like to see commerical development in the town catch up.

"Just a little more for easy shopping, for after work, instead of running to Rochester all the time. We go back and forth about three or four times a day," she said.

Wildwood's second location in Byron is open almost full time. According to its Facebook page, it's still looking to fill a few more job openings.