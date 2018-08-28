Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Severe thunderstorm battering north Iowa Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Rochester business expands to Byron

Residents are excited about a new eatery in town.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

BYRON, Minn. - After losing it's only gorcery store earlier this year, residents in Byron seem over the moon about a new restaurant opening in town. 

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Rochester is opening a second location in Byron. The initial announcement of the expansion got over 400 'likes' on Facebook. Many are excited that they'll be able to eat down the street.

"It's nice to have some extra things here so you don't have to go to Rochester," Jessica Schoenfelder, resident of Byron for almost 10 years, said.

Schoenfelder said she's seen the town's population grow, but she'd like to see commerical development in the town catch up.

"Just a little more for easy shopping, for after work, instead of running to Rochester all the time. We go back and forth about three or four times a day," she said.

Wildwood's second location in Byron is open almost full time. According to its Facebook page, it's still looking to fill a few more job openings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Image

Lining up for tickets

Image

Mexico agrees to NAFTA changes.

Community Events