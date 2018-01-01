Rochester boy, 17, facing litany of drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A traffic stop led to a litany of drug charges for a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the juvenile was in possession of butane honey oil when stopped on Feb. 27 just before 9 p.m.

Rochester police then contacted the boy’s probation officer who wanted to perform a search warrant on his bedroom and wanted law enforcement present.

At 8:40 a.m. Thursday, the Criminal Interdiction Unit went to a residence in the 2000 block of Southfield Ct. SW.

A search found 94 capsules of butane hash oil, 513 grams of marijuana, 9 Ritalin tablets, 2 tablets of Dexedrine, 531 paper dosages of suspected LSD, packaging materials for making butane oil and $822 cash.

The boy is facing possible charges for first-degree sales and possession of hallucinogens, fifth-degree sales and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.