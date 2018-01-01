Rochester area officer honored by DNR

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2018 Conservation Officer of the Year patrols the Rochester area.

Phil George received the award during the annual Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ceremony at Camp Ripley.

“Officer George is heavily involved in educational efforts throughout his area, emphasizing it – along with enforcement and outreach – to gain voluntary compliance among users of the outdoors,” says DNR Enforcement Director Rodmen Smith. “He’s a go-to officer in his district and has a no-quit attitude. His hard work and dedication are apparent when you talk with people who work with Officer George.”

The DNR says George has been a conservation officer since 2006 and also serves as a force instructor and an acting regional training officer.