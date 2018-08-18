Clear

Rochester and Albert Lea events cancelled due to weather

No Thursdays on Fountain and Thursdays on First and 3rd is ending early.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Showers and storms Thursday are affecting two community events.

Thursdays on First and 3rd in Rochester has ended early due to the potential for thunderstorms. Organizers say they wanted to give vendors and visitors the chance to exit safety.

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau is also postponing Thursdays on Fountain due to rain. Patchouli has been rescheduled to September 13.

The Humane Society of Freeborn County says its Cat Video Celebration has been postponed until August 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events