Rochester and Albert Lea events cancelled due to weather

KIMT-TV 3 – Showers and storms Thursday are affecting two community events.

Thursdays on First and 3rd in Rochester has ended early due to the potential for thunderstorms. Organizers say they wanted to give vendors and visitors the chance to exit safety.

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau is also postponing Thursdays on Fountain due to rain. Patchouli has been rescheduled to September 13.

The Humane Society of Freeborn County says its Cat Video Celebration has been postponed until August 23.