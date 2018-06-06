Rochester School Board approves responses to 4 recommendations

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Minnesota state statute says that if any given school has 10 or more American Indian students, they must form an American Indian Parent Committee. This committee has the chance to vote concurrent or non-concurrent every year to the school board with how they are addressing the American Indian student's needs.

Scroll for more content...

This is the second year in a row that the Committee has voted non-concurrent and Guthrie Capossela is the Native American Liasion for the Rochester City Public Schools. He says this gives the parents a chance to have their thoughts and ideas shared with the board and turn these thoughts or ideas into plans.

4 recommendations were made to the Board by the Committee.

The first one asked for a part-time assistant to be hired for the district's American Indian liason. The board responded and said there was not enough money to hire for that position at this time.

The second recommendation asked for recruitment and retainment of American Indian teachers and staff within the district. The board says they are already doing this but will aim to do better.

The third asked for updates regarding discuplinary measures and practices relating to Indian American students which the board has a routine to accomplish.

The fourth and final recommendation asked for cultural competency training to be mandated for all school staff.

The board has now planned an all staff training day to take place in August during back to school week.

All of these responses were approved by the board with no discussion at Tuesday night's school board meeting.