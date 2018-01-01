wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin -6°

wx_icon Charles City -4°

wx_icon Rochester -3°

Clear
UPDATE: 4 injured after semi runs into school in Lyle; classes canceled for Wednesday Full Story

Rochester Salvation Army says it raised over $1 million

Surpassed 2017 Christmas Campaign goal by nearly $300,000

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 10:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army says it reached its goal for the 2017 Christmas Campaign.

Scroll for more content...

Rochester Corp Commanders Major Jim and Paulette Frye says they hoped to collect $1.1 million and exceeded that by raising $1.39 million.

“We thank the Rochester community and surrounding areas in coming together to help those in need, showing “The Fight for Good” bringing to light those who are fighting everyday battles in life ; homelessness, hunger and financial struggles that they cannot seem to win. You have all made a difference in the lives of others.”

The Rochester Salvation Army extends its thanks to all those volunteered their time and to those who graciously gave to the campaign.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events