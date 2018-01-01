Rochester Salvation Army says it raised over $1 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army says it reached its goal for the 2017 Christmas Campaign.

Rochester Corp Commanders Major Jim and Paulette Frye says they hoped to collect $1.1 million and exceeded that by raising $1.39 million.

“We thank the Rochester community and surrounding areas in coming together to help those in need, showing “The Fight for Good” bringing to light those who are fighting everyday battles in life ; homelessness, hunger and financial struggles that they cannot seem to win. You have all made a difference in the lives of others.”

The Rochester Salvation Army extends its thanks to all those volunteered their time and to those who graciously gave to the campaign.