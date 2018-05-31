Rochester Salvation Army celebrates Majors retiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is celebrating two of their leaders.

Majors James and Paulette Frye are retiring this year after 40 years of service.

The two leaders said after more than a decade in Rochester, the Salvation Army’s programs continue to help with the growing community’s needs.

“As DMC is here and they continue to grow, more people come, there's going to be challenges we face with that, and one of them is affordable housing,” Major James Frye said. “Are people being able to find some place to live? And of course, that always creates a challenge.”

The Salvation Army has over 30 programs that help people in the community.

This isn’t goodbye for the Majors, they said they plan to keep serving. That’s because they say volunteers are what keep the programs going.

“That's the only way the Salvation Army is gonna continue to survive and do that work is people coming forward,” Major James Frye said, “giving their time, talents, and treasures to be able to do that and help others.”

Their retirement service is set for Sat., June 16. It starts at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at 20 First Avenue NE.