Rochester Public Schools release 2017 high school graduation rates: 'Can we maintain that and grow that as the population grows?'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The high school graduation rate is highest on record for the state of Minnesota.

That's with 82.7 percent of students graduating in 2017. Rochester Public Schools had an even higher percentage than the state as a whole with a graduation rate of 85.8 percent in 2017.

Janice Pascoe's son is an elementary student at Rochester Public Schools. When looking at graduation rates, she expects them to be high.

"I would've expected them to be even higher," Pascoe said, "but I see we're better than Minnesota rates so that's good."

Even though Rochester Public Schools' graduation rate is higher than Minnesota's, it slightly dipped from 2016.

Pascoe said the quality of her son's education is something she thinks about often.

"My biggest concern is," Pascoe said, "can we maintain that and grow that as the population grows?"

Her concern with growth stems from her son's class size.

"So right now there's 30 kids in my son's classroom which seems like an enormous class," Pascoe said. "If we get higher and higher numbers, it's gonna really be tough to get these kids some quality education."

Superintendent Michael Munoz said it's a concern the district looks closely at.

"We've really focused as a district that we really need to personalize what we do," Munoz said, "and really know your kids and know what they need to be successful."

A growing number of students may have to mean a growing number of staff in the future.

"I think we've grown a little over 2,000 students since I came back in 2011," Munoz said, "and with more kids, you get more state funding so that helps with the need to increase staff."

Pascoe is hopeful they can keep up the quality of education in the wake of anticipated growing class sizes.

"It's a challenge that we face, just like all the other big cities," Pascoe said. "We're getting to be a bigger city and I think that's going to be something we have to think about." Minnesota's High School Graduation Rate Report looks at graduation rate growth between 2012 and 2017.

In that time, Rochester's rate increased by nearly three percent. Albert Lea is seeing a graduation rate increase of more than 13 percent, up from just 67 percent in 2012. Austin's graduation rate actually decreased by nearly five percent during the five-year span.