Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

Rochester Public Schools launches a new program for students who do not thrive in a traditional education setting

The program is called the Launching Emerging Adults Program, or LEAP.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 'LEAP' is designed for students age 16-21 who are not thriving in a traditional education session to design an education plan that works for them.

"It will really be a self-determined kind of plan that they're able to create with the staff about how they want their future to look like," explains assistant director of student services Denise Moody.

The program is launching this school year with the collaboration of Rochester Public Schools, DFO Community Corrections, Fernbrook Family Center, and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

They will enroll between 5 and 8 students this year.

In order to help the program not feel like traditional school, it will be held in a different building. RPS has not yet signed a lease but is working on some different community building options.

The program is funded for 2 years through a grant from the Minnesota Departments of Education and Human Services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Community Events