Rochester Public Schools launches a new program for students who do not thrive in a traditional education setting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 'LEAP' is designed for students age 16-21 who are not thriving in a traditional education session to design an education plan that works for them.

"It will really be a self-determined kind of plan that they're able to create with the staff about how they want their future to look like," explains assistant director of student services Denise Moody.

The program is launching this school year with the collaboration of Rochester Public Schools, DFO Community Corrections, Fernbrook Family Center, and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

They will enroll between 5 and 8 students this year.

In order to help the program not feel like traditional school, it will be held in a different building. RPS has not yet signed a lease but is working on some different community building options.

The program is funded for 2 years through a grant from the Minnesota Departments of Education and Human Services.