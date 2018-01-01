Rochester Public Library unveils its 'Literacy Hub'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library's Literacy Hub is now open.

Construction for the hub started in late December.

The area is a resource for the public, but also for the library's Rochester Reading Champions program which tutors underserved kids and adults in the community.

The space consists of two tutoring rooms and shelves of resources to help struggling readers. Some of the resources are called decoders, which are special books aimed to help people sound out words and put words together.

"We have materials for younger students and then we have materials adults can share as well" Gail Harris, the Rochester Reading Champion Coordinator, said. "We really want to help struggling readers in our community succeed. Because we'll all succeed as a result."

The Literacy Hub costs about $48,000. From funding by Rochester Reading Champions program, businesses and private donors, to the wooden coat racks made by former Rochester City Council President John Hunziker, Harris said this project is an example of the community taking care of itself.

"We're a very compassionate community and that's really reflected by what we've done here," she said. "It is about the community taking care of each other and giving back to each other."

Harris has high hopes for the hub.

"One morning I'll come in and there won't be anything left on my shelves because everybody will have checked things out," she said.

The Rochester Reading Champions is also having a match campaign in which the Valley of Rochester Scottish Rite will match donations to the program.

Click here to donate.