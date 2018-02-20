Rochester Police makes significant heroin arrest: 'Anytime you can take this lethal drug off the street is an asset'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local addiction recovery resource is reacting after a significant drug bust.

Police arrested one man after finding three ounces of heroin in his vehicle. They say the drugs have a street value of around $20,000-25,000.

“Anytime you can take this lethal drug off the street is an asset,” Joe Saia said.

Joe Saia is a peer recovery specialist at Recovery is Happening, a long-term recovery resource for addiction.

Saia is a former drug-user who says every little bit taken off the streets helps, especially during the current drug epidemic.

"It's a drop in the bucket to be honest, but it is a start," Saia said. "Anytime you can get these things of any sort, of any amount off the street, it's always a good thing."

Saia also said there's different solutions for distributors and users.

"When you're a distributor versus a user, it's two different ballgames," Saia said. "So in that aspect, you need to suffer the consequences of the law to the fullest extent opposed to as a user, maybe just needs a little treatment."