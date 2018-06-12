Clear

Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission discussion on Police Chief

The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission held a meeting with one item on the agenda being Police Chief discussion.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:32 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Item 5 on the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission agenda was Updates regarding the Police Chief position and discussion regarding removal of one of the final candidates. 

However, when item 5 came up the only discussion had was the one deciding on pushing the conversation about the Police Chief position back to the July 9th meeting.

Those with the commission felt that they needed someone who could properly speak on the selection process of Police Chief more. 
Commissioners are currently deciding on who they should have come to the next meeting but someone from HR or even someone with the Civil Service commission. They say someone with more authority on the matter should be the one leading the discussion on it. 

Kindra Ramaker is a mother, a Human Rights Commission member, and a Rochester community member. She has been following the Police Chief candidates stories as closely as she can and says, "At the worst case I think what we're seeing is racism and systemic racism..." She believes the choice to remove Roy Alston as a candidate is a missed opportunity and is hopeful that he will be brought back in for re consideration.

