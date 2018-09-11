Clear

Rochester Police: Man forced to withdraw money from ATM before being kicked, punched

A 28-year-old male said he was robbed after meeting a man while drinking downtown.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 10:35 AM

Police said the male was in the area of Premier Bank in the 400 block of 1st Ave. SW.
According to the victim, he and the black male were having a conversation about smoking marijuana and left the bar.
The victim said the male kept following him and at one point the suspect said he had a handgun and threatened the victim to withdraw money from an ATM.
The victim withdrew a small amount of cash and handed it to the suspect before being pushed to the ground. He was then punched and kicked, according to police.
No arrest has been made.

