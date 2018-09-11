Rochester Police: Man forced to withdraw money from ATM before being kicked, punched

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 28-year-old male said he was robbed after meeting a man while drinking downtown.
Police said the male was in the area of Premier Bank in the 400 block of 1st Ave. SW.
According to the victim, he and the black male were having a conversation about smoking marijuana and left the bar.
The victim said the male kept following him and at one point the suspect said he had a handgun and threatened the victim to withdraw money from an ATM.
The victim withdrew a small amount of cash and handed it to the suspect before being pushed to the ground. He was then punched and kicked, according to police.
No arrest has been made.
