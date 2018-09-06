Clear
Rochester Police: Man arrested for stealing rental car

A man who allegedly stole a rental car after taking the keys from a valet desk is in custody.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 10:24 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who allegedly stole a rental car after taking the keys from a valet desk is in custody.
Rochester police say 32-year-old Marco Brown was arrested Sept. 4 in Prairie Du Chien, Wis., while driving the rental car.
Police say on Sept. 3 a couple arrived at the Marriott in Rochester with a rental car and dropped the keys off to the valet. The couple hadn’t used the car and were notified that their rental car had been stolen.
Brown was caught on surveillance video taking the keys off the desk, authorities said.

