Rochester Mother shares her story on bullying

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Jennifer Omodt says she wants to get the story out for people to know that bullying can take lives. Omodt says that she’s here to tell her story so this doesn’t happen to others. She tells me that neither schools from Rochester or Stewartville alerted her about bullying until her youngest son got a concussion. When Omodt got the phone call she was devastated.

Jennifer Omodt says “I cried I was pretty much unconsolable. I felt guilty like I should of done more to stop this from happening and now I’m worried.”

Scroll for more content...

The center for disease control and prevention reports that 33 percent of students ages 12 to 18 reported being bullied. Jennifer Omodt oldest son, Dawson Omodt says everyday was a struggle.

“It was really hard for me…I just couldn’t take it anymore…i hurt myself any way i could think of…I slit my wrist I tried to take pills but my mom was there so she didn’t allow me to. I just telling myself that it’s not worth it but I’m glad I’m here now though. “

For privacy reasons we are not naming the school but we reached out to the school for comment. They say they are committed to addressing bullying.