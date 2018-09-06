Rochester Mayo looking for 2-0 start against Owatonna

A 2-0 start is within the grasp of the Rochester Mayo football team. But to do so, the Spartans will have to take down one of their toughest opponents – Owatonna.
Hear more from the Spartans by clicking play on the video tab.
