Rochester Fire Department warns people about heavy snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the heavy snow across the area, fire officials are encouraging people to use caution. That's because they've seen safety problems with the big, heavy snow in the past.

This snow even has Vannak Peou shoveling his sidewalk differently.

"That's a heavy snow," Peou said, "yup it's not a light snow like normal."

He's wearing headphones, listening to music because he says it's almost like a workout for him. However, he said he's not able to shovel it in one line like he usually does.

"Push it to the side because I cannot push straight like that because it's too heavy," Peou said.

He said taking it little by little helps him get the job done.

Capt. Caleb Feine with the Rochester Fire Department said people need to listen to their bodies. If they're feeling shortness of breath or any arm or chest pain, they should put down the shovel and pick up the phone to call 911.