Rochester Fire Department sees spike in carbon monoxide calls over the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a spike in calls regarding elevated carbon monoxide levels over the summer months, the Rochester Fire Department is advising the public to make sure they have a properly working carbon monoxide detector.

Between June and August, the department responded to 18 CO calls, which is nearly 5 times the amount they responded to in summer of 2017.

"It's a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas. There's no way your human senses can pick up on it before it's too late, and usually flu-like symptoms is what you're going to start to feel with carbon monoxide poisoning," explains Captain Caleb Feine. "It's just important because there's no way to detect it without having these detectors in your home."

Feine tells KIMT the typical lifespan of a CO detector is 5-7 years.