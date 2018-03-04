Rochester Bike Summit 2018

Clear
Posted: Mar. 3, 2018 10:32 PM
Updated: Mar. 3, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn.—
On Saturday, local organization We Bike Rochester organized and hosted the 2018 Bike Summit. The event included speakers on a variety of cycling-related topics such as city bicyle infrastructure, the positive benefits of biking, and creating a biking culture.

Cyclist Steve Jorgensen used to commute on bike from Stewartville to Rochester. Since moving to Rochester, he continues to bike to work. He says his commute is much more enjoyable on bike.

The event began at 9AM and concluded at 2:30PM. It was followed by a networking social at Forager Brewery.

