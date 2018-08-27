Rochester Art Center says profits are up

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Art Center staff members gave their annual financial report Monday to the Outside Agency Oversight Committee.

After an audit showed the art center's struggles, Rochester offered some assistance to the center.

Now, at the meeting the center reports that it has been able to stay under budget by implementing cost reducing measures.

The center was also able to increase profits within the last year.

Three factors contributed to the increase in profit.

One using an outside accounting firm, two having mayo civic center help with infrastructure maintenance and lastly the revenue from the exhibit “Genome: Unlocking Lifes Code."

During that exhibit alone the art center saw a 200% increase in visitation.



“It’s been a good year in terms of containing our cost and having an exhibition that was popular and of interest to the citizens of Rochester and visitors found interesting as well,” said Art Center Director Brian Austin.

Another focus of the arts center was their long term plan.

Part of that plan is creating a cultural center in the area.

They tell KIMT they want to also work with the parks department to figure out better use for the green space next to the center.

That will attract more people to the art center and surrounding areas like the library and the civic center.