Rochester #3 best city for EMTs and paramedics

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Before someone can even apply to be a Rochester firefighter, they have to have their EMT training complete. And of the 109 Rochester firefighters, about 12 of them are also paramedics.

A study by Security Choice analyzed 645 cities across the U.S. based on criteria such as salary, crime data, cost of living, and projected job growth. Of Those 645 cities, Rochester ranked in at number three.

Rochester Fire Department firefighter paramedic Chad Kuhlman says the report isn't too surprising to him. "We're fortunate enough to actually work under medical directors that give us the ability to do a lot of interventions that aren't otherwise done across the country. So a lot of people don't think of EMS as fire-based but we respond to all EMS calls," he explains.

RFD's paramedics also serve as the medical specialists for Minnesota Task Force One, Southeast Minnesota's structural collapse team.

EMTs and paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance Service and Mayo One also serve the Rochester area.

The number one city for paramedics and EMTs was Gainesville, Georgia, with Johnstown, Pennsylvania, not far behind.