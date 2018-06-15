Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Rochester #3 best city for EMTs and paramedics

The report analyzed 645 cities nationwide and Rochester came out near the top.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Before someone can even apply to be a Rochester firefighter, they have to have their EMT training complete. And of the 109 Rochester firefighters, about 12 of them are also paramedics.

Scroll for more content...

A study by Security Choice analyzed 645 cities across the U.S. based on criteria such as salary, crime data, cost of living, and projected job growth. Of Those 645 cities, Rochester ranked in at number three.

Rochester Fire Department firefighter paramedic Chad Kuhlman says the report isn't too surprising to him. "We're fortunate enough to actually work under medical directors that give us the ability to do a lot of interventions that aren't otherwise done across the country. So a lot of people don't think of EMS as fire-based but we respond to all EMS calls," he explains.

RFD's paramedics also serve as the medical specialists for Minnesota Task Force One, Southeast Minnesota's structural collapse team.

EMTs and paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance Service and Mayo One also serve the Rochester area.

The number one city for paramedics and EMTs was Gainesville, Georgia, with Johnstown, Pennsylvania, not far behind.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Our heat wave continues into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events