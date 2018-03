ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Math Club is less than a year old and has already raised about $14,000 .

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday evening, they held an event which included a special performance by Dr. Benjamin who is a Ted Talk Speaker and math magician. Following Dr. Benjamin's perfomance, there was a math competition held between students of all ages.

The Rochester Math Club meets once a week where volunteers help students practice their math skills.