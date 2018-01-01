Roch PD looking for witness to vehicle-pedestrian incident

Scroll for more content...

ROCHETSTER, Minn. – Rochester police are looking for a witness who may have video evidence of an incident that happened Friday, Jan. 12, around 3:30 p.m.Police say a father was walking his 10-year-old daughter home from school when he crossed an intersection at 11th Ave. SE and 4th St. SE when a vehicle approached and nearly hit pedestrians.Police say the father put his hands on the truck before the driver took off, knocking the man to the ground.Police have identified the driver, and he denies intentionally knocking the man over and had a conflicting report of what happened.The father told police a witness captured the incident on video and police would like to hear from them (507-328-6873).Police say the driver could be looking at a vehicular operation charge.