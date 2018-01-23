Roads unable to be pre-treated due to rain

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - The rain didn't help any Monday when it came to making our roads safer.Talking with those from the Iowa Department of Transportation, roads weren't able to be pretreated due to the rain. Usually the Iowa DOT would put brine, a salt and water mixture, on the roads to make it easier to plow snow and keep the roads from getting so slick.“With all the sleet and stuff coming down it gets really slick really quickly, you might hit black ice. You can never predict what's going to happen,” Shelby Wiegman from Rockford said.Once the snow started coming down, the snow plows were out, but they would have much rather avoided the rain so the roads could have been pretreated.