Roads still closed from storm damage

MASON CITY, Iowa- It’s been a busy couple of days for road crews in Mason City as they began to assess storm damage done to area streets on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Brian Stroup lives on 12th street near Florida Avenue where the shoulder of the road washed out making his commute difficult.

Those with the city tell us they assessed the damage and are waiting to hear how much it will cost to repair. The police department said there is a 42 inch drop off if a driver were to leave the road way.

While he has noticed the amount of trucks coming down his road, he said the closed road is the least of his worries.

“I got a little water in my basement,” he said. So I have a dehumidifier and fan going.”

The city said they will likely know the cost of the damage in the next couple of weeks.