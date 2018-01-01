Road conditions quickly change from snowstorm

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- It didn’t take long for the road conditions to turn from icy to downright dangerous on Monday as those with the Iowa State Patrol handled a number of accidents including four in a mile span.Courtny Beal of Mason City was one of those out on the slick roadways. She said she had a doctor’s appointment, but wishes she didn’t have drive.“I’m definitely going under the speed limit I’ll say that, even in town,” said Beal.And it’s not just those who are driving that are concerned about deteriorating road conditions.“Those walking across the street have problems too,” said Alan Callahan of Mason City.Callahan walks everywhere in town and said he takes extra care when road conditions start getting bad.“I always let them go across the street before me,” he said.While those with KIMT Storm Team 3 say the worst is behind us, both Courtney and Alan say people needed to take their time if they were driving Monday.“I’m definitely ready for spring,” said Beal. “But I’m drive like it’s good old Iowa winter weather.”