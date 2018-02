Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- Road conditions in North Iowa were seeing the impacts of the rain and ice Thursday night. Those with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said they aren’t having to deal with any rollovers or crashes as of late Thursday night.Rebecca Ebel of Mason City said she wasn’t slipping or sliding on the roads yet, but says she is taking precautions.“Slow down and watch oncoming cars that might be slipping,” she said. “Watch for yourself slipping on the ice or an ice patch, just basically slowing down.”